Educator Night at the Museum

Tacoma, WA – Educators are invited to a fun, free evening at the Washington State History Museum, in partnership with the Tacoma Museum District, to learn about curriculum and resources. It is a “one stop shopping” opportunity to sample the educational resources of dozens of local community, arts, cultural and science organizations. The event is free for educators. Advance registration is recommended, but educators may also register at the door.

Educator Night at the Museumis an exciting opportunity to relax and mingle while learning more about the resources and programs offered by prominent organizations in the Puget Sound area. Discover engaging, innovative, standards-based ways to bring the arts, social studies, science and other subjects into your classroom or to bring your students out into the community!

The open house event takes place from 5:30-8:00 PM on Thursday, October 4, at 1911 Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma.

Light bites and refreshments will be served, and the event will include raffle prizes. Participants will also be invited to view the current exhibitions at the History Museum.

Parking at the Washington State History Museum is available at the rate of $4 for the first two hours. Metered parking can be found along Pacific Avenue. The free Link light rail stops right in front of the museum; park for free at the Tacoma Dome Station and catch the Link train into downtown. Find out about bus access via Pierce Transit at www.piercetransit.org.

Educators, kindly register at www.WashingtonHistory.org/education/teacherprograms/. Registration is also possible at the door. Questions? Contact Molly Wilmoth via email or by phone at 253-798-5926.

