'Biutiful', a Punch-Packing Powerhouse that Pierces Your Heart at FAB Fest, Sept. 30

By Linda McDermott and Phil Raschke

The Lakewood Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest final film on Sunday evening at 7 pm is the internationally acclaimed powerhouse “Biutiful” by director Gonzalez Inarritu of “Babel” fame. This film stars Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Javier Bardem in the role of a lifetime. Bardem plays Uxbal a man who makes his living in an overpopulated Barcelona ghetto mitigating issues between corrupt police and illegal African and Chinese workers.







He is also a loving father of two young children whose mother, his ex-wife, is a promiscuous alcoholic. Uxbal loves life and goes out of his way to help people in need despite his own increasing needs. If you want to know what great film making is all about, then “Biutiful” is for you. In the world of cinema, Uxbal and “Biutiful” are true powerhouses.





Seating is on a first come basis, film has subtitles and is rated R. The film is not recommended for sensitive viewers. Running time is 135 minutes. A complete FAB film schedule is attached. FAB Fest is being held on the campus of Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW in the Sharon McGavick Center, Bldg 23. Admission and parking are free. Come before 6:30 pm and enjoy a Free drawing for autographed J. A. Jance and Debbie Macomber bestselling books.

All in all, it promises to be a FABulous evening. Learn more at: Facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks