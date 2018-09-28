Bates: Northwest Now on KBTC discusses police use of deadly force, initiative 940

It seems the headlines are filled more and more every year with instances of police using deadly force while on the job. Is there a rise in violent crime that would warrant the use of deadly force, or are police not properly trained when it comes to making a decision to use their guns?

In this edition of Northwest Now, we discuss ballot initiative I-940 which would add training to officers in use of deadly force and other civil duties including medical training. Steve Strachen, director of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, will weigh in on the measure. We’ll also hear from family members how have lost loved ones to recent instances of deadly force.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

