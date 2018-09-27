JBLM’s Liberty Gate scheduled to reopen on Friday at 3 p.m.

The Joint Base Lewis-McChord Main Gate, also known as the Liberty Gate, off of Interstate-5, exit 120 is scheduled to reopen, after a four month construction project, at 3 p.m. Friday. The JBLM Visitor Center is also scheduled to reopen, however, it is scheduled to reopen Saturday. The temporary visitor center across from the Lewis Army Museum will remain open through Friday. JBLM leadership would like to thank all base commuters and people in the surrounding communities for their patience during the four month construction project.

