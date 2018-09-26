Centerstage opens season with Shakespeare romp

Centerstage Theatre opens its 2018-19 season with “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” with book by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and, Jess Winfield.

This hilarious rendition of all (well, at least almost all) of the Bard’s works is a joyous 97-minute romp of a three-person show who play all parts of the productions non-stop energetic adaptation of the works of the endearing playwright.

The show opens Friday, September 28 and plays through Sunday, October 21. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2. There are also two additional Saturday matinees scheduled for October 13 and 20 at 2 p.m.

For reservations or more information, or call the box office at (253) 661-1444 or go online to www.CenterstageTheatre.com

Centerstage Theatre is in the Knutzen Family Theatre at 3200 SW Dash Point Road in Federal Way, WA 98003.