Centerstage opens season with Shakespeare romp

Centerstage Theatre opens its 2018-19 season with “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” with book by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and, Jess Winfield.

Laura Peake (from left), Tempest Wisdom and Joshua Jerard in a scene from “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged),” the current production at Centerstage Theatre.

This hilarious rendition of all (well, at least almost all) of the Bard’s works is a joyous 97-minute romp of a three-person show who play all parts of the productions non-stop energetic adaptation of the works of the endearing playwright.

The show opens Friday, September 28 and plays through Sunday, October 21.  Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2.  There are also two additional Saturday matinees scheduled for October 13 and 20 at 2 p.m.

For reservations or more information, or call the box office at (253) 661-1444 or go online to www.CenterstageTheatre.com

Centerstage Theatre is in the Knutzen Family Theatre at 3200 SW Dash Point Road in Federal Way, WA 98003.

