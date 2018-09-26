Bates Technical College unveils new website, web address

TACOMA, Wash . — Bates Technical College is proud to welcome you to the new BatesTech.edu website. This website is part of a yearlong, three-phase web project to build a new student portal, employee intranet and a public-facing website.







BatesTech.edu was formally launched on Monday, Sept. 24 as part of an employee-training day prior to the start of fall quarter. It replaces the outdated community and technical college-system URL www.bates.ctc.edu and an eight-year-old website design.

As the college’s digital front door, the homepage received nearly 400,000 unique visitors from around the world over the last 12 months, making the website an important recruitment tool. With input from college stakeholders and accessibility in mind, the web team embarked on this redesign in an effort to provide easier access to information for prospective and current students, add an employee-only intranet, and use advanced and responsive design to help optimize the user experience from any device.

New features include:

Improved layout, navigation and search tool

Enhanced accessibility for people with disabilities

New integration with student portal MyBates and the employee intranet

Optimized information request to increase engagement with prospective students

Responsive design for improved user experience across all devices

The college’s web team encourages users to explore the website. Since the redesign is a significant change from the previous website, it will take time to adjust. Note that there may be changes to areas as staff receives feedback. Please feel free to submit comments or suggestions at webmaster@bates.ctc.edu .

To see the new website, visit BatesTech.edu. For more information, call 253.680.7000.

About Bates Technical College

Founded in 1940, Bates Technical College offers certificate and degree opportunities in nearly 50 career education programs, and serves approximately 3,000 career training students and 10,000 more community members annually in extended learning, distance learning, high school, and other programs. Forbes Magazine ranked the college one of the Top Two-Year Trade Schools in 2018. For more information, go to BatesTech.edu, or call 253.680.7000.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.