'All We Could Carry' a Story of Hysteria and Resilience playing at Lakewood FAB Fest

The Lakewood Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest is honored to present the acclaimed documentary “All We Could Carry” directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Okazaki. The film tells the story of the Heart Mountain Relocation Center in Wyoming where 14,000 Japanese American citizens were confined during WW II. The film provides a moving account of daily life at the camp as seen through the eyes of twelve men and women who lived in the camp as children and young adults surrounded by barbed wire and armed guards.

Despite uncertainty, fractured families and lost dignity it was also a place where babies were born, couples fell in love, Boy Scout units were formed and life long friendships were forged. The film relates a powerful story of war, hysteria and loss of civil rights that altered lives of many for decades to come. “Heart Mountain” runs 16 minutes and is rated G. A short discussion period will take place after the film.

“All We Could Carry” shows at 3:15 pm in the McGavick Center, Bldg 23 on the campus of Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd, in Lakewood.

After the show, enjoy the Juried Art and Photography exhibition, and also meet some of our 40 visiting authors. A complete FAB film schedule is attached. Admission and parking are free. There will also be an opportunity to grab some popcorn and snacks and possibly make it a double feature. The final FAB film presentation “Biutiful” starring Javier Bardem in a performance that won him the coveted Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival plays at 7 pm.

All in all, it promises to be a FABulous day. Learn more at: www.facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks/