'Share a Dream' at FAB and Take Home a Special Gift from Lee Oskar and Bruce Willis

You could be the owner of this beautiful Lee Oskar Harmonica personally autographed by none other than movie star Bruce Willis!

When he’s not acting, Willis tours with his “Bruce Willis Blues Band” and plays a Lee Oskar harmonica. Bruce has personally signed one and you can have your name also engraved on this special gift before you take it home. This beautiful harmonica is part of Lee’s “Dreams We Share” program.

Lee will also be exhibiting several of his acclaimed oil paintings as well as a stunning collection of limited edition digital art.

You can learn all about Lee’s renowned artwork and his “Dreams We Share” program when you visit him from noon to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday (29-30 Sep) at the Lakewood Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest.

The FAB officially opens on Friday, 28 Sept from noon to 9:30 pm. Over 60 artists and authors will be attending this FABulous event. Event is being held at the McGavick Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical

College (CPTC), 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW. Learn more at: Facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks

Come share a dream with us!