Prosecuting Attorney Forum at Lakewood United, Sept. 27

September 27, 2018 “Forum for Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney Candidates”. We have invited the following candidates, awaiting their confirmation:

Mary Robnett – Prefers Non-Partisan Party: Invited, not yet confirmed

Mark Lindquist – Prefers Democratic Party, Incumbent: Invited, not yet confirmed

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood, near Bridgeport Way SW. The upcoming Lakewood United topics are as follows:

October 4, 2018 “Theft and Burglary Prevention” Sergeant Peter Johnson, Property/ProAct Robbery Unit, Lakewood Police Department (John – MC)

October 11, 2018 “Setting up for Medicare” – Connie Duty, Insurance Agent at The Medicare Exchange (Sue – MC)

October 18, 2018 “Shakeout: The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)” (Karen – MC)

October 25, 2018 “Slovakia K-9 Exchange Program” – Lakewood Police Officer Jim Syler and Detective Sean Conlon (Steve – MC)

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2018, are $25 per year. The Lakewood United Board voted on February 9 to increase the dues from $20 to $25. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski if she is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, October 19, 2018 (3rd Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Carrs Restaurant, 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Visitors are encouraged.