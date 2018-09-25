Film 'Winter in Wartime' plays September 30 at Lakewood Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest

By Linda McDermott and Phil Raschke

The Lakewood Film, Art and Book (FAB) Fest is proud to present “Winter in Wartime” an exciting, award-winning Dutch film that takes place in Nazi occupied Netherlands during January 1945. The war is almost over, but the danger is real.

13 year old Michiel and his older sister unwittingly join the resistance when they provide safety and comfort to an injured British airman whose plane has crash landed outside their village. Michiel’s father, the village mayor, collaborates with the Germans. While Michiel loves him, he is resentful of his collaboration. His uncle on the other hand is a local resistance fighter, who has come to live with the family, and Michiel is completely enamored of him. What follows is a test of family loyalty, secrets, lies and an exposé of what it means to be a traitor. All of this is shot against a series of winter scenes which serve to underscore the harsh realities of war and its toll on human relationships. This intense and engrossing film plays at 1:00 pm on Sunday, Sept. 30th.

Seating is on a first come basis and film has some subtitles. It is rated R and runs 105 minutes. A complete FAB film schedule is attached. Admission and parking are free.

After the show, enjoy the Juried Art and Photography exhibition, and also meet some of our 40 visiting authors. There will also be an opportunity to grab some popcorn and snacks and possibly make it a double feature. The documentary “All We Could Carry” the story of the WW II Heart Mountain Japanese – American Relocation Camp plays at 3:15 pm. The final FAB film presentation “Biutiful” plays at 7 pm. All in all, it promises to be a FABulous day. Learn more at: www.facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks/

McGavick Center (Bldg 23) is located on the campus of Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.