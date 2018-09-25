Documents available related to Lakewood’s lawsuit against DSHS

To make it easy for residents to find all the information related to the city’s lawsuit against the state Department of Social and Health Services and other state agencies, the appropriate legal documents are linked as pdfs below. In addition, other documents related to this matter are also shared.
Legal documents
Original complaint, filed May 22, 2018
Exhibits to original complaint
Declaration of City Manager John Caulfield
State’s answer to May 22, 2018 complaint
State’s motion for summary judgment
Lakewood’s response in opposition to request for summary judgment
State’s reply to Lakewood’s response
State’s motion for summary judgment on city’s moratorium on issuing city business licenses to Adult Family Home businesses
Lakewood’s response in opposition to request for summary judgment re: moratorium
State’s reply to Lakewood’s response
Other documents
Aug. 8, 2018 letter from Sen. Steve O’Ban and Rep. Dick Muri
Aug. 7, 2018 letter from Rep. Christine Kilduff
Leave a Reply