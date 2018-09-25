Documents available related to Lakewood’s lawsuit against DSHS

To make it easy for residents to find all the information related to the city’s lawsuit against the state Department of Social and Health Services and other state agencies, the appropriate legal documents are linked as pdfs below. In addition, other documents related to this matter are also shared.

Legal documents

Original complaint, filed May 22, 2018

Exhibits to original complaint

Declaration of City Manager John Caulfield

State’s answer to May 22, 2018 complaint

State’s motion for summary judgment

Lakewood’s response in opposition to request for summary judgment

State’s reply to Lakewood’s response

State’s motion for summary judgment on city’s moratorium on issuing city business licenses to Adult Family Home businesses

Lakewood’s response in opposition to request for summary judgment re: moratorium

State’s reply to Lakewood’s response

Other documents

Aug. 8, 2018 letter from Sen. Steve O’Ban and Rep. Dick Muri

Aug. 7, 2018 letter from Rep. Christine Kilduff

Lakewood Chamber Letter