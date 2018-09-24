What is the UP Public Safety Advisory Commission?

Submitted by Howard Lee.

Do you make posts on social media about your public safety concerns here in University Place? Would you like to make these comments to real people? You are in luck because there is a special UP Public Safety Advisory Commission on Thursday, October 4, 2018, from 6-8pm in the Town Hall Meeting Room (City Hall). What is the Public Safety Advisory Commission?

These are citizens appointed by the UP City Council, to advise the council on public safety matters. We are advisors to the city council, not legislators, so we are unable to take any actions other than communicate your concerns.

As with any official public meeting, there is a time reserved for public comment so citizens views can be heard. While this is not a question and answer period between the commission and the public, all those making comments will receive an answer to their comments/questions later, after proper research is done.

Attending this meeting is your chance to become engaged in our city government and possibly make a difference in our quality of life. If you have any questions concerning this meeting please message me.