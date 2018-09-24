Letter: 35 to 20

Submitted by Kerry Hills.

We had great weather this summer; however, the work on Gravelly Lake Dr. seemed slow and orange cones remain in the middle of the road. You know what is even slower than the progress for the construction? The new speed limit!

TOO SLOW

While cycling down the smooth black asphalt I notice the new speed limit signs which read 20MPH. It is not a school zone and in fact a major thoroughfare for Lakewood residents which used to have a posted speed of 35MPH. Who or what does this new 20MPH limit benefit?

I have talked with other residents who question if this will serve solely as a money maker for the city since everyone is used to driving the old speed limit of 35MPH along Gravelly Lake Dr. between Washington Blvd and Nyanza.

LAKEWOOD’S RESPONSE

“The contractor asked the city to keep the speeds at 20 mph until the work is done,” said Brynn Grimley, Communications Manager, City of Lakewood. “According to the latest update I received from the project manager the contractor is finalizing property restoration and making minor modifications to the signal at Nyanza. The update didn’t include a timeline of how much longer that work will take. Fingers crossed it’s done soon!”