Lakewood Community Foundation Fund “Make It A Million Campaign” is so close

Submitted by Lakewood Community Foundation Fund.

The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund was created in 1993 as a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization by the Lakewood Rotary Club and the Clover Park Rotary Club to address critical needs in Lakewood and to serve Lakewood residents more directly, especially its neediest. The Foundation’s goal is to establish a $1 million endowment in order to fund projects and scholarships to benefit children, families and charities in Lakewood. Our Make It A Million Campaign, which began in the Spring is so close — $972,865!

To date, the Foundation has made more than $125,000 in community grants, $25,000 in student scholarships, and facilitated more the $300,000 in specific community projects.

One of this year’s recipients, Lakewood Playhouse, writes, “We are so honored for this opportunity to provide theatre to the students in the Lakewood area. The Grant, in the amount of $2,400.00, will be used to help one hundred and twenty students to be able to attend a performance. Thank you, Lakewood Community Foundation Fund, for giving the students an opportunity to be a part of the transformative nature of a live theatrical performance. You have given them the chance to be inspired to try something new and, someday, hopefully become involved with a local theatre program that could change their lives forever!”

To help us reach the goal visit our website at lakewoodfoundation.org or send your check to:

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund

PO Box 39578

Lakewood, WA 98496

Anonymous donors will match gifts of $1,000 or more, up to $20,000, through December 15.

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund is a fund of Greater Tacoma Foundation (GTCF), a 501(c)(3) public charity, Tax ID #91-1007459. Gifts to funds of GTCF are tax deductible. GTCF has exclusive legal control over the assets contributed to the funds of the Foundation.