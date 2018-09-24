JBLM hosts 5th Annual Service Member Transition Summit

Beginning Tuesday Joint Base Lewis-McChord will host the 5th annual Washington State Service Member Transition Summit in collaboration with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. This annual summit is designed to help exiting service members and military spouses find meaningful employment opportunities and make the transition to civilian employment careers.

This year’s transition summit will once again offer a series of seminars, interaction opportunities with industry specific human resource specialists, resume writing and interview skills workshops, and culminate Wednesday with a hiring fair that includes more than 100 local and national employers.