Elk Plain Grange to host Pierce County Council meeting

The Pierce County Council will hold an in-district Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, at the Elk Plain Grange, 21817 Mountain Highway East in Spanaway. This in-district meeting will be chaired by Councilmember Jim McCune, Pierce County Council District 3.

Each member of the Pierce County Council hosts at least one in-district meeting each year to make meetings more accessible to the residents of Pierce County. There is time set aside on the agenda for residents and local elected officials to present to the council.

On the agenda for this meeting are the following confirmed guest speakers:

For more information about this meeting please visit the County Council webpage.