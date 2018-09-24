27th Street Business District Gets a New Look

The 27th Street Business District is getting a bit of a facelift. In addition to significant street enhancements, the district’s business association is making plans to update its online presence.



Within the last week, workers have placed more than a half mile of concrete curb and gutter along the south side of 27th Street. After the curbs and gutters are in place, new sidewalks will be installed. Jack Ecklund, the City of U.P.’s Director of Engineering and Capital Projects, reports that work on leveling the ground for sidewalks is underway and the new sidewalks should be poured within the next few weeks. In addition, electrical conduits and concrete bases for new street lights are also being installed. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.



While these “bricks and mortar” improvements are taking place, efforts are also underway to improve the district’s digital presence. Michael Gruener of University Place Refuse and Recycling and Angie Capps, owner of Art Studio 27, have volunteered to help shepherd efforts to promote the district.



Earlier this summer, Angie created a postcard to introduce herself and Mike to local businesses. And to add a personal touch to its distribution, a summer intern with the City of U.P. Economic Development Department hand-delivered the card to district businesses.

In addition, Mike is working on efforts to update the district’s Facebook page. “The goal is to make it more of an outward-facing entity that promotes the area and gets people excited,” he said. “Basically, we want it to be a place for business owners to post information about specials, sales, history, newsworthy items, etc., so the public can see them and get excited about it.” He has also created a private Facebook group that will serve as a message board for neighborhood businesses to communicate among themselves.

The 27th Street Business District is U.P.’s original “Main Street.” To learn more about how you can support and promote the district, contact information for Mike and Angie is on the postcard above.