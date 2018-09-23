Pierce County's Website Named Among Nation's Best

Pierce County is a national leader when it comes to delivering excellent online services. That’s why the County was named a top ten finalist in the 2018 Government Experience Awards.

The award recognizes how Pierce County has expanded web access to vital services. Pierce County also improved the online experience for residents in the following ways:

“I am proud of the work we have been doing to make Pierce County more transparent and accessible for the people we serve,” said Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive. “It’s an honor to be recognized by the Center for Digital Government for our progress to date, and we are excited to continue improving online services for our residents.”

About the award:

The award is sponsored by Center for Digital Government, a national research institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. The Center is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.

“This year’s winners have well-designed websites and innovative channels that provide citizens meaningful information and services, robust data integration and an exceptional user experience,” said Dustin Haisler, chief innovation officer for the Center for Digital Government.