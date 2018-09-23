Art Critic to Present at Lakewood Film, Arts, Book Fest

The Lakewood Film, Art, Book Fest, commonly called the FAB, is honored to announce a special appearance by respected Art Critic Dr. Horace S. Browntrout, professor emeritus at the Multimodal Technical University in Gubinsbert, Germany. Dr. Browntrout will be presenting his award-winning lecture concerning the critical elements of art appreciation.

Born into an upper class English family, Dr. Browntrout embarked on a study of the arts at an early age. During his long art career he has been a five-time recipient of the Manfred McRogers award for “Excellence in Forensic Art” based on his contributions to art psychiatry and the winner of the Kilen-Knolls-Carter Fellowship for commitment to sustainable art psychiatry. Most recently he has received the Lady Gillian E.M. Danforth St. Marie award for creating theoretical models leading to billable art disorders.

His newest book “Death or Glory”, has received wide acclaim from both the psychiatry and art communities. Dr. Browntrout will be signing his books at the FAB on Saturday and Sunday plus presenting his lecture at 4 pm on Sunday, 30 Sep. His lecture will be followed by the presentation of the 2018 FAB Juried Art Awards.

Don’t miss this special presentation, it’s going to be FABulous! The Film, Art, Book Fest is being held Sept 28, 29, 30 (Fri, Sat, Sun) at the Sharon McGavick Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College. Event hours are noon to 9:30 pm on all three days and is Free to the public. See Facebook.com/Lakewoodfilmartsbooks for more details and complete schedule of events.