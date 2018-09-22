Sign installation brings overnight I-5 lane closures, rolling slowdowns

TACOMA – A series of overnight lane closures and rolling slowdowns are on deck next week for both directions of Interstate 5 in Tacoma while design-builder Skanska installs a new sign structure near South 38th Street.

Each night from Tuesday, Sept. 25, through Thursday, Sept. 27, southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane, and routed around the workzone via the South 38th Street exit, utilizing the collector/distributor lanes. Drivers on northbound I-5 approaching South 48th Street will see two lanes closed and experience intermittent rolling slowdowns lasting up to 15 minutes each.

Additional overnight ramp and lane closures are scheduled next week for continued work on the McKinley Way overpass.

Daytime closure of State Route 7 ramp in Tacoma continues

Contractor crews finishing detention pond work will continue to close the southbound I-5 ramp to SR 7 during daytime hours from Monday, Sept. 24, through Friday, Sept. 28.

The closure will begin each day after the morning commute at 9 a.m. and will be in place until 3 p.m. The ramp will reopen for the late afternoon and evening commute. The adjacent southbound I-5 ramp to I-705 will remain open.

Overnight lane and ramp closures

Monday, Sept. 24

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-705 and A Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to I-705, SR 7 and 26th Street will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-705 and A Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane that will detour using the South 38th Street exit #132A, then back to southbound I-5 from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 will have two right lanes closed with intermittent rolling slowdowns near South 38th Street from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane that will detour using the South 38th Street exit #132A, then back to southbound I-5 from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 will have two left lanes closed with intermittent rolling slowdowns between South 48th and South 38th Streets from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 collector/distributor lane to I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane that will detour using the South 38th Street exit #132A, then back to southbound I-5 from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 will have two left lanes closed with intermittent rolling slowdowns between South 48th and South 38th Streets from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page for updated HOV construction information. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.