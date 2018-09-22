The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Fall 2018 Community Cleanup is Nov. 3-4

By Leave a Comment

The city of Lakewood and Pierce County Refuse are once again teaming up to offer a free fall cleanup for Lakewood residents. 

The Lakewood Fall Cleanup will be Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 3 and 4. Saturday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Drop off items at the Lakewood Transfer Station, 3869 94th St SW.

A photo ID or recent utility bill is required to prove Lakewood residency. If you need assistance please contact 253-875-5053 or 800-345-3629.

Items accepted:

  • Home/garage/yard/attic clean outs and old or broken furniture
  • For recycling or donation: Dry mattresses, clothing, scrap metal and tires

Items not accepted:

  • Yard waste: This can be recycled for free at the landfill or every other week curbside
  • Hazardous waste
  • TV’s, computers and other electronics
  • Paint
  • Propane tanks/cylinders
  • Automotive parts and accessories
  • Commercial, construction and roofing material
  • Regular garbage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *