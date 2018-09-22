Lakewood Fall 2018 Community Cleanup is Nov. 3-4

The city of Lakewood and Pierce County Refuse are once again teaming up to offer a free fall cleanup for Lakewood residents.

The Lakewood Fall Cleanup will be Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 3 and 4. Saturday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Drop off items at the Lakewood Transfer Station, 3869 94th St SW.

A photo ID or recent utility bill is required to prove Lakewood residency. If you need assistance please contact 253-875-5053 or 800-345-3629.

Items accepted:

Home/garage/yard/attic clean outs and old or broken furniture

For recycling or donation: Dry mattresses, clothing, scrap metal and tires

Items not accepted:

Yard waste: This can be recycled for free at the landfill or every other week curbside

Hazardous waste

TV’s, computers and other electronics

Paint

Propane tanks/cylinders

Automotive parts and accessories

Commercial, construction and roofing material

Regular garbage