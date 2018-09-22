City Manager’s Weekly Bulletin Sept. 21, 2018

Friday afternoon the city of Lakewood’s legal team was in court to defend its lawsuit against the state Department of Social and Health Services and other state agencies as it relates to placement of violent offenders in Adult Family Home businesses.

Attorneys for the state requested Pierce County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Martin dismiss the lawsuit because they argued the city didn’t have legal standing.

Judge Martin ruled in favor of the state, stating the issues brought forward by Lakewood are policy-based and should be addressed by state lawmakers.

Read the city’s statement in response to the ruling.

Lakewood Fall Community Cleanup

The city of Lakewood and Pierce County Refuse are once again teaming up to offer a free fall cleanup for Lakewood residents.

The Lakewood Fall Cleanup will be Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 3 and 4. Saturday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Drop off items at the Lakewood Transfer Station, 3869 94th St SW.

A photo ID or recent utility bill is required to prove Lakewood residency. If you need assistance please contact 253-875-5053 or 800-345-3629.

Items accepted:

Home/garage/yard/attic clean outs and old or broken furniture

For recycling or donation: Dry mattresses, clothing, scrap metal and tires

Items not accepted:

Yard waste: This can be recycled for free at the landfill or every other week curbside

Hazardous waste

TV’s, computers and other electronics

Paint

Propane tanks/cylinders

Automotive parts and accessories

Commercial, construction and roofing material

Regular garbage

Downtown Plan vote delayed

The Lakewood City Council postponed its vote on the proposed downtown plan at its Sept. 17 meeting, requesting additional review of specific elements. That will occur at the Sept. 24 study session. The new tentative adoption date is Oct. 1.

The Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the Downtown Subarea Plan and related documents at its June 20, 2018 meeting. The council spent the remainder of summer reviewing the commission recommendation and plan at public meetings.

Ideas for downtown include:

2- to 4-acre park near City Hall

Green street loop with improved pedestrian/bicycle facilities

Site for additional civic uses

Improved public street grid

Gateways along major arterials

National Emergency Alert Test postponed

The Federal Emergency Management Agency postponed a national emergency alert test it planned for Sept. 20 in light of the current emergency response to Hurricane Florence.

A new date of Oct. 3 was set to perform the test. The alert will go out to all cellphones, broadcast and radio stations in the country.

This test will use the Presidential Alert function. The cell phone alert will happen at 11:18 a.m. A second test will follow at 11:20 a.m. across broadcast channels on television and radio. Cell phone carrier towers will broadcast the wireless emergency alert for 30 minutes.

This nationwide test could cause concern for some residents, but everyone should remember it is only a test. For more information visit the FEMA website and fact sheet with FAQs. Additional questions can be sent to FEMA-National-Test@fema.dhs.gov.



Pierce County Library Levy

The Pierce County Library System is hosting “Coffee with Your Librarian” Wednesday, Sept. 26 from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Rd SW, to talk about funding to serve growing and changing communities. At the open houses, library leaders will be available to discuss the Nov. 6 general election ballot measure to restore the Library System’s regular property tax levy rate.

?For more information visit levy.pcls.us

Counting down to Lakewood Film, Art, Book Festival

We are one week away from this year’s revamped Lakewood Film, Art, Book Festival. Don’t miss this FABulous, FREE, three-day event (Sept. 28-30, 2018).

Here’s what you get:

Eight award-winning films, stunning art and pPhotography displays and over 40 authors all in one place and all at the same time!

Lots of prizes to include autographed books by bestselling authors Debbie Mccomber, J. A. Jance and a Lee Oskar harmonica autographed by movie star Bruce Willis.

Special displays include Amelia Earhart, Kaihara Bonsai plus special Saturday visit by Tami Oldham, author and co-star of the movie Adrift…and a special appearance by acclaimed artist and rock-soul legend Lee Oskar.

Visit us in our new location at the McGavick Conference Center, Clover Park Technical College. Doors open at noon daily. More info at Facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks

Pierce County In-District meeting

Pierce County Council Chairman, and former Lakewood Mayor and councilmember, Doug Richardson is holding his annual in-district county council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Lakewood at the new Pavilion in Fort Steilacoom Park.

This meeting is in lieu of the county council meeting that would be held on that same day at 3 p.m. at the County-City Building in Tacoma. Other Pierce County Council members will be present.

This is a regular public meeting and the public is invited to attend to learn more about county issues and operations and be heard by your county council representative.

Transportation updates

Lakewood Drive (Flett Creek to 74th St): Night work is planned next week and the road will close from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for southbound traffic Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Work to be performed at night includes: the base lift of the outside lanes of Lakewood Drive and removal of the pavement between 74th and 75th streets, which will occur Tuesday evening (Sept. 25, 2018). In the interim on Wednesday and Thursday the section of the road between 74th and 75th will be crushed rock; cars are advised to use caution and drive slowly.

WSDOT I-5 work: From WSDOT: During the week of Sept. 24 there will be miscellaneous shoulder closures during the day for WSDOT contractor’s to complete work associated with the Interstate 5 JBLM corridor widening project. Starting Oct. 1 there will be nightly closures along with daily shoulder closures. Those closures will continue the week of Oct. 8.

Steilacoom Boulevard: The signal at Circle Drive/Steilacoom BLVD near Western State Hospital is operational. The signal at Ardmore/Steilacoom is currently scheduled to be turned on Sept. 27. Once the signals are operational work will resume to finish the associated missing curb ramps and sidewalks.

Gravelly Lake Drive non-motorized trail: The road opened to two-way traffic earlier this week. Property restoration continues and there are a few minor modifications still needed at the signal at Nyanza. The speed limit will remain at 20 mph through the work zone until the project is complete.

Military/112th: The new signal is operational and the intersection is paved. Work continues to demolish the old signal and complete the sidewalks and ramps.

2018 traffic count: The city’s contractor is continuing to place traffic tube counters at various locations around the city as part of its traffic counting study.

Public meetings planned on draft biennial budget

Budget season is in full swing at Lakewood City Hall. As we enter a new biennium the City Council goals and objectives will guide proposed departmental budgets to make sure proposed expenditures align with the city’s overall vision. As was the case in the last biennium, the proposed 2019-2020 biennial budget represents the city’s continued commitment to prudent fiscal management, effective service delivery and providing the highest quality of life to our residents. The proposed budget will be before the City Council for review with special meetings planned for department presentations. A public hearing will also be held.

Meeting timeline:

Oct. 1, 7 p.m. Presentation of 2019-2020 Proposed Biennial Budget at regular City Council meeting.

Departmental presentations (special meetings start at 6 p.m.): Oct. 3: City Council, City Manager, Administrative Services, Community and Economic Development, Parks, Recreation and Community Services. Oct. 10: Police, Public Works Engineering, Municipal Court, Legal.

Nov. 5, 7 p.m.: Public hearing at regular City Council meeting.

Nov. 13, 7 p.m.: Review of 2019-2020 Proposed Biennial Budget.

Nov. 19, 7 p.m.: Adopt 2019-2020 Proposed Biennial Budget.

Final push to sell Veteran’s Memorial Commemorative bricks

Do you have a veteran you would like to honor? Volunteers who led the effort to see a Veteran’s Memorial built in front of Lakewood City Hall are selling the remaining bricks already in place around the memorial artwork.

Located on Main Street in the Lakewood Towne Center, the memorial pays tribute to those who defended and still defend our country. Seven hundred bricks were laid around the memorial at its dedication in 2003.

There are now just under 200 bricks left to be engraved for you to leave a permanent legacy to the important veteran or veterans in your life.

The cost to engrave is $50 per brick, with three lines and 16 spaces available per line. Click here to download the form.

If you have questions please call (253) 983-7795 or email info@cityoflakewood.us.

Sign up for Purchasing Forum

The Pierce County Economic Development Department and Lakewood’s Economic Development Department are again hosting a free purchasing forum for local businesses.

This year’s event is Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 from 8 a.m. to noon at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Boulevard, Lakewood.

This is a chance to learn about new and existing business opportunities with government agencies.

At this event participants will:

Meet one-on-one with purchasing agents from federal, state and local government agencies

See a special emphasis on IT procurement (new)

Learn how to access agency portals

Learn about upcoming bidding opportunities

Network with other Pierce County business owners/managers

Participate in educational breakout sessions

This event is free but registration is required. Contact Hans Kueck, 253-798-2335 with questions.

Join a community advisory board

Do you like to give back to the community? Are you looking to get better connected to Lakewood? Have some free time you want to fill? Consider joining one of the city’s community advisory boards. Board members often have experience or expertise they can lend, can meet on a monthly basis and can commit to serving a full term, or longer. Boards with openings:

Lakewood’s Promise Advisory Board: 1 vacancy. Deadline: Sept. 21

Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board: 2 vacancies. Open until filled

Board and commission descriptions, meeting schedule and application form can be found online.

Stay up to date with MyLakewood 311

Did you know Lakewood has its own free mobile app?

All you need to know about the city is at your fingertips. Updates on road projects and detours around the city and other city announcements can be found under the “Public Announcements” header. Contact the city using the “submit a new request” button and select from the appropriate category. The app allows you to track city staff’s response to your request and follow it through the process. Please only submit one request per item – submitting multiple requests for the same item slows the review process. Note: This app is not monitored 24/7. If you are reporting an emergency that needs immediate assistance please call 911.

Download it now in the iTunes App Store or on Google Play.

Upcoming Council Meetings

The City Council meets every Monday beginning at 7 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers located at 6000 Main Street SW. Agenda items include:

September 24, 2018 Study Session

Joint Community Services Advisory Board meeting

American Lake Integrated Aquatic Vegetation Management Plan Update

Colonial Plaza update

Review of 2nd Quarter Financial Report

Review of 2019 Property Tax Levy

Review Downtown Subarea Plan

October 1, 2018 Regular Meeting

Proclamation declaring October as Domestic Violence Awareness month

Proclamation recognizing October as Food Literacy Month – Ms. Sara Morris, President Beecher’s Foundation and Ms. Helen McGovern Pilant, Project Manager Lakewood Initiative

Lakewood Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year Award Presentation

Youth Council Report

Clover Park School District Report

Appoint members to Lakewood’s Promise Advisory Board and Youth Council representative

Approve intergovernmental agreement with Town of Steilacoom for animal control services

Setting October 15, 2018 as the date for the public hearing extending the moratorium on adult family homes

Adopt revised zoning regulations for motor vehicle sales and rental businesses

Adopt Downtown Subarea Plan

Adopt SEPA Planned Action related to the Downtown Subarea Plan

Presentation of 2019-2020 Proposed Biennial Budget

October 2, 2018 (Tuesday) Special Meeting, 5:00 P.M., Red Wind Casino (Salmon Berry Room)

Joint meeting with Nisqually Tribal Council

October 3, 2018 (Wednesday), Special Meeting, 6:00 P.M., American Lake Conference Room

2019-2020 Proposed Biennial Budget Department Presentations City Council City Manager Community & Economic Development Parks, Recreation & Community Services Legal

