Willis Boatman: First the Trail, Then the War

In 1858, pioneer Willis Boatman built a hunting cabin here, in what would later be called the Lakes District. In the years following he added on to the structure, making it a suitable home for himself and wife Mary. New owners built it up still further over the years, resulting in the structure as we know it today—the oldest house still standing in Lakewood.

Willis and Mary Boatman in front of their home—still standing, just across 112th St from Clover Park High School.

Even taking into account the daily hardships and adventures of life on the frontier, there’s a lot more to Boatman’s story as an emigrant over the Oregon Trail and participant in the Indian Wars of the 1850’s.

Come hear Willis’s story and see him portrayed by living historian Ray Egan at the Lakewood Historical Society’s FREE presentation.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood

7-9 pm, Tuesday, September 25, 2018

More information at lakewoodhistorical.org or 253-682-3480