Susanne Bacon reads at The Sock Peddlers

Are you into yarns? Then this upcoming October event should be right down your alley! For local author Susanne Bacon will be reading her third Wycliff novel from cover to cover at The Sock Peddlers LLC in Lakewood.

This reading event is already the third of its kind and has been requested for a while, but fall evenings simply make the occasion even more cozy. “Telling Truths” is the title of Bacon’s third Wycliff romance, and readings will start on October 2 at 6 pm for five consecutive Tuesdays. Everybody, whether knitter or not, is welcome to join in the event, listen, and discuss the novel at the colorful yarn store on Motor Avenue.

Local author Susanne Bacon will be reading her third Wycliff novel in October.

The tale that Lakewood resident Susanne Bacon is going to unravel is located in a fictitious small-town somewhere on South Puget Sound. Listeners will recognize one or the other real place or person amongst the otherwise fictitious creations. This time, environmental issues threaten to destroy not just the Victorian flair of Wycliff, but also the reputation of a Wycliff business and some tender bonds between friends who find themselves to hold opposite opinions. Signed copies are available at The Sock Peddlers LLC as long as stocks last.

The Sock Peddlers LLC are the cozy hosting venue for another inspiring reading event.

As audience numbers are limited to 20 persons, reservations are requested (phone 253-267-0148). The suggested donation per night (October 2,9,16,23, and 30) is $ 5.-. Bring your own knitting and crocheting or just sit and listen to the yarn at The Sock Peddlers, 6122 Motor Ave. in Lakewood.