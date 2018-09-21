Bates: Information Technology Job Fair offers free table for employers

If you are recruiting for qualified information technology employees, Bates Technical College and WorkSource can help. Your company is invited to participate in a free IT Job Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Central/Mohler Campus Advanced Technology Building in Tacoma.

Spaces fill up fast, so please RSVP by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21 to reserve your table.

Organizers have create this job fair to target entry-level positions, concentrating on information technology-related careers.

Recently ranked #19 on Forbes Magazine’s “Top 25 Two-Year Trade Schools” list, Bates Technical College is known for our expert educators who strive to provide current industry-standard training.

With a growing demand for information technology-related careers, we are confident that your company will be able to fill vacant positions at the IT Job Fair with graduating students and community job seekers.

WorkSource has a proven track record of hosting great job fairs with the most recent engaging more than 600 job seekers. Bates also hosts successful events for our community, like our Latino Open House, attracting 150 guests. We expect a similar outcome for the IT Job Fair.

The IT Job Fair is free for all job seekers and employers, but space is limited so please respond before 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21 for a recruitment table.

Each employer will receive one six-foot table with two chairs and access to Wi-Fi. There’s no better place to recruit than in a facility designed to inspire and educate those passionate about IT.

If your company is not currently hiring, then consider committing your industry knowledge as an advisory member or developing internships. Advisory members and internships are great resources to ensure our instruction meets the needs of employers, and this will also be a great relationship to hire talent when positions become vacant.

The Advanced Technology Building is located at 2320 S 19th St., Tacoma, WA 98405. To confirm a recruitment table or inquire about the event, please contact me directly at 253.680.7606 or by email at jclearman@bates.ctc.edu. We look forward to developing a relationship with you and your company.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.