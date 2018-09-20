Train testing continues on Lakewood Subdivision tracks

Periodic train testing activity has continued on the section of tracks adjacent to I-5 between Lakewood and DuPont and is part of the ongoing implementation of positive train control (PTC) systems. Testing is expected to continue in the coming months.
Be aware of Sounder and/or other test trains periodically operating during day and nighttime hours at speeds up to 79 mph. Freight and passenger service is also active on the corridor. Please be mindful of potential train activity and remain clear of the tracks at all times. Signals should be obeyed at all train crossings.
Comments
Marty says
The insistence of traveling through residential areas at 79 MPH is absolutely mind boggling.
David Anderson says
When you have $180.7 million federal stimulus money you can (a) put your train wherever you want; (b) declare there will be little – if any – negative impact (unless of course the thing comes off the track); and (c) sell the public on the benefits of train travel (onboard wi-fi for example).