To Everything There Is A Season. This Is The Season For Tai Chi At The Fair

Tai Chi at the Fair, giving the audience an opportunity to sample retro foods and learn about Tai Chi, takes place on Friday, September 22, at 10:30 in the Home Arts Kitchen at the south end of the second floor of the Pavilion, just south of the main Gold Gate at 9th and Meridian at the Puyallup Fair Grounds.

Tai Chi and cooking demonstrations will be presented by members of the Empty Step Tai Chi Association. Music provided by Cara Francis and John Reed. Dorothy Wilhelm Emcees.

Listen to Empty Step Founder Steve Allen’s interview with Dorothy Wilhelm on Swimming Upstream covering Tai Chi and other things – Right now at www.itsnevertoolate.com

Note: At some point all of the seemingly disparate elements of the program will come together and be made satisfyingly clear. Wait for it!

10: 15 – Opening medley – John Reed

10:30 – Welcome and a few befuddling words by Dorothy Wilhelm

10:33 – Mood for Thought, Cara Francis jazz Danny Boy (two ways) Homework: Why is she singing this number? How does it fit it?

10:40 – Introduction to Chi Gong – Empty Step Co-Founder, Steve Allen. Audience Participation Encouraged.

10:50 – Retro Stress-Free Cooking: Dump Cake and Fruit Salad (Sachi and Marti Lambert)

11:10 – Gobble Good Veggie Casserole Empty Step Tai Chi Instructor – Larry Francis

11:20 – Introduction to Yang Family Short Form – Sharalin Downing and Larry Francis

11:30 –The Bachelor Wings It. How to prepare Chicken Wings in Air Fryer- Jim Gutterson

11:45 –Tai Chi Walk – Sharalin Downing

11:55 – Tail Gate Sandwiches – KaCe Whitacre

12:10 – Sword Form Tai Chi – Jim Gutterson

12:20 – Samples, wind up, questions, while Cara Francis- More (This is the name of the song)

12:30 – Closing medley – John Reed –Audience is welcome to stay for demonstration by Fran McGregor, Scottish Outfitters.