Internationally Acclaimed Film "A Man Called Ove" to play at Lakewood's FAB Fest

By Linda McDermott and Phil Raschke.

Adapted from the worldwide bestselling book of the same name, “A Man Called Ove” is the heartfelt, humorous tale of an old curmudgeon who has given up on everything including himself. Forced into retirement and removed as president of his neighborhood association, Ove spends his days as a rule bound, grumpy old man who deeply misses his late wife. Ove does not fear death, but laments that death has passed him by, taken others, and left him here all alone. Then one day a new neighbor with a pregnant Iranian wife and young children moves next door and Ove’s daily life is suddenly put to the test. With an academy award nomination for best foreign language film, “A Man called Ove” has been hailed a cinematic masterpiece.

This must see film will play at FAB Fest on Saturday, September 29th at 7:00 PM at the McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

Admission and parking are free. Seating is limited and on a first come basis. Ove is Swedish, contains sub-titles, runs 116 minutes and is rated PG-13. Prior to the film a free drawing will be held for autographed copies of books by bestselling authors Debbie Macomber and J. A. Jance. Concession stand available and Juried Art Display will be open prior to film. More information is available at Facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks. Come join us, it’s going to be absolutely FABulous!