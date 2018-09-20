Haunting Photography exhibit coming to TAM Oct. 20

Tacoma Art Museum (TAM) presents its fall exhibition Sun, Shadows, Stone: The Photography of Terry Toedtemeier, opening Saturday October 20, which focuses on Toedtemeier’s critically acclaimed haunting photographs of the Columbia River Gorge, Oregon coastline, and arid terrain of southeastern Oregon.

“These remark­able photographs of the Northwest landscape by the late Terry Toedtemeier, who was deeply influenced by the great 19th-century photographers, are a reflection of the region’s art and artists,” stated David F. Setford, Tacoma Art Museum’s Executive Director. “I believe that after see­ing this exhibition, we will all have a greater under­standing and appreciation of the breathtaking landscape of our Northwestern home.”

Artist and curator Terry Toedtemeier (1947–2008) was a self-taught photographer, who began his extensive photographic experiments capturing his close circle of friends and colleagues in the 1970s. He began to attract wider critical attention with landscape images. Initial snapshots from his moving car which gave way to exquisite compositions influenced by his deep understanding of both the photography traditions of the American West and its underlying geology. Toedtemeier often sought to capture dramatic images of places that have been shaped first by catastrophic geological events, then by the imprint of humans.

“We are honored to be entrusted with organizing the first full retrospective of Terry Toedtemeier’s career,” shared Rock Hushka, TAM’s Deputy Director and Chief Curator. “His images serve to remind us not only of the physical contours of [the Northwest], but also the multiple decades-long search for ways to photograph it. He would have encouraged us to step into the spectacular places he photographed.”

Sun, Shadows, Stone: The Photography of Terry Toedtemeieris a part of the Northwest Perspective Series. This exhibition series reflects TAM’s ongoing commitment to highlight the art and artists of the Pacific Northwest. The exhibition is accompanied by a major catalogue with extensive new scholarship on Toedtemeier’s career and influences. Essayists include Sandra Phillips, the Curator Emerita of Photography at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art; Toby Jurovics, the Chief Curator and Holland Curator of American Western Art at the Joslyn Art Museum in Omaha, Nebraska; Julia Dolan, the Minor White Curator of Photography at Portland Art Museum, Andrew Meigs, professor of geology and geophysics at Oregon State University; Jennifer Kabat, an independent essayist, writer, and teacher at New York University; Prudence Roberts, independent art historian and professor emerita of art history at Portland Community College; and Rock Hushka.”

Sun, Shadows, Stone runs from October 20, 2018 through February 17, 2019.

This exhibition’s member celebration event is Saturday, November 17 from 7-9 pm. The event will include remarks from four catalogue contributors: Sandra Phillips, Toby Jurovics, Julia Dolan, and Prudence Roberts. Drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Sunday November 18th at 11 am there will be a panel discussion with the catalogue contributors along with a catalogue signing with the authors and curators.

For up to date information on the Sun, Shadows, Stone: The Photography of Terry Toedtemeier exhibition visit: bit.ly/SunShadowStone