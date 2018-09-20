Firearm Safety Parent Workshop 

A child discharges an unsecured gun, accidentally harming or killing someone every 34 hours in the United States. 1.7 million children in America live in homes where there are loaded, unsecured firearms.

There are over 500 gun suicides by children in our country each year. Such statistics are a parent’s worst nightmare. How can we keep our kids safe?

Please join us at Saltar’s Point Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 27th at 6:00 p.m. in the library for a firearm safety workshop.

Co-sponsored by the Steilacoom Historical School District, and Town of Steilacoom Public Safety, this workshop will be led by Chief T.J. Rodriguez, who will focus on preventing the tragedies that occur when unsupervised children gain access to unsecured guns.



Saltar’s Point Elementary School is located at 908 Third Street in Steilacoom, WA.