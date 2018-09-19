The 45th Annual Apple Squeeze, Oct. 7

By Marianne Bull
On Sunday, October 7 from 10-4 in historic downtown Steilacoom, come join in the fun! The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is holding the annual fund-raising event with a lot to interest visitors.
- Press apples into cider, stroll the street fair of hand made crafts, listen to toe tapping music all day.
- Eat great food including apple pie and ice cream in Town Hall, apple fritters and cider floats!
- Pick up some award winning pre-squeezed cider by Lattin’s Country Cider Mill.
- Children’s activities will be available, the Steilacoom Tribal Museum and the Steilacoom Historical Museum will be open. Wander through the Nathaniel Orr historic orchard.
- There will be pony rides from noon to 4.
- See spinning and weaving demonstrations and browse the vintage and reproduction apple labels in Town Hall.
- Pick up a walking tour of historic Steilacoom at the museum and revisit the past.
We promise a great day of fun and autumn celebration. For more information, call 253-584-4133.
