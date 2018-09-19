The 45th Annual Apple Squeeze, Oct. 7

By Marianne Bull

On Sunday, October 7 from 10-4 in historic downtown Steilacoom, come join in the fun! The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is holding the annual fund-raising event with a lot to interest visitors.

The Steilacoom Apple Squeeze brings families together over some fun activities – like pressing cider.

Press apples into cider, stroll the street fair of hand made crafts, listen to toe tapping music all day.

Eat great food including apple pie and ice cream in Town Hall, apple fritters and cider floats!

Pick up some award winning pre-squeezed cider by Lattin’s Country Cider Mill.

Children’s activities will be available, the Steilacoom Tribal Museum and the Steilacoom Historical Museum will be open. Wander through the Nathaniel Orr historic orchard.

There will be pony rides from noon to 4.

See spinning and weaving demonstrations and browse the vintage and reproduction apple labels in Town Hall.

Pick up a walking tour of historic Steilacoom at the museum and revisit the past.

We promise a great day of fun and autumn celebration. For more information, call 253-584-4133.