Smithsonian Museum Day comes to Steilacoom

Saturday, September 22 is designated nationally as the 14th Annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day – a day to invite visitation and participation by the public, honoring a national commitment to access, equality and inclusion at museums across the country. Over 250,000 people downloaded tickets for last year’s event.

Free entry to participating museums is available by downloading a ticket from Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay. Get a list of participating museums at Smithsonian.com/MuseumDay/Search. The Steilacoom Historical Museum is one of the museums nationwide participating in this event.

The theme of this year’s Museum Day is Women Making History, honoring women in society who are trailblazers in the arts, sciences, innovation and culture, emboldening others to be pioneers as well.

Several individuals associated with Steilacoom fall into this category. Laura Bartlett, a child who was on the first wagon train across the difficult Natches pass in 1853, went on to achieve recognition as a writer, Indian authority, miner and organizer – areas not then usually available to women. Dr. Mary Fletcher Perkins is remembered as a selfless doctor and surgeon becoming the first female doctor at Western State Hospital. The artistic talent of Margaret Grigor took her to the Smithsonian Institution Hall of Numismatics, as a sculptor and designer of medals.

On September 22nd, the Steilacoom Museum will offer visitors copies of an article honoring these three women and is planning an exhibit for 2019 that will celebrate them.

The Steilacoom Museum is usually a by-donation admission, but our participation in this event will connect us to other national and local museums in emphasizing the importance of making our culture and history available to all who are curious about what is behind our doors.

The Steilacoom Historical Museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1-5. Tour the Museum, Nathaniel Orr Pioneer Home and Wagon Shop and take a self-guided walking tour around the Historic District of Steilacoom.

Other local museums participating in Smithsonian Museum Day are Historic Fort Steilacoom, Lakewold, Lewis Army Museum, Washington State History Museum, Tacoma Art Museum, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, Foss Waterway Seaport, Tacoma Historical Society, Museum of Glass, and others. Download a ticket and visit museums on Saturday, September 22!