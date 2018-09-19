Seeking business opportunities with county government?

Businesses looking to win government contracts have that opportunity at the annual Greater Pierce County Purchasing Forum. This free event takes place Thursday, Oct. 11 from 8:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. at the McGavick Conference Center located on the campus of Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Building 23, in Lakewood.

Participants can learn first-hand how to register and compete for contracts with federal, state, and local government agencies, meet one-on-one with purchasing agents and network with other Pierce County business owners and managers.

Participating agencies includePierce County, City of Tacoma, Port of Tacoma, Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), Washington State Department of Enterprise Services, Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), Native PTAC, NAVSUP Fleet Logics Center-Puget Sound, U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Naval Facilities Engineering Command NW, Tacoma Public Schools, Pierce Transit, City of Lakewood, Washington State Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises, Minority Business Development Center-Tacoma Business Center, City of Tacoma Small Business Enterprise Program and the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.

Register online here

For more information email Hans Kueck or call (253) 798-2335.