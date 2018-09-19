Foot Stomping a capella group coming to UPS

Lo Còr de la Plana, five French male a cappella voices, bring their stomping, clapping beats, and world percussion concert to University of Puget Sound, on Monday, September 24 at 8pm. Sung in the little-known ancient language of “Occitan,” the group transcends translation with wit, tenacity, and above all, intricate harmonies of religious, political and dancing songs that soar between dissonant and sacred.

Ripe with passion and Mediterranean roots, flavors of Arabic, African and parts of Gregorian chant, the group takes you on a European journey that stirs the soul. Based in Marseille, France, the group has been reinventing vocality, mixing the ancient language of occitan with archaic sonorities of every influence, from concrete music to the Ramones, from Bartok to The Velvet Underground, from the Saharan stretches of desert to Southern Italy. Acclaimed by critics, Lo Cor de la Plana regularly tours the world, and their exclusive northwest appearance is their first since 2012.Presented by ASUPS Performing Arts with support from UPS French Studies and the Catherine Gould Chism Fund.

University of Puget Sound Kilworth Chapel. Monday, September 24, 8pm. Tickets, $8 public at tickets.pugetsound.edu or at the door.