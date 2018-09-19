FAB Fest Features Charming Childhood

Do you remember your favorite children’s book? I do. The beautiful illustrations told the story as much as its author’s voice. And it made me a lifetime reader. You can do the same for your children, grandchildren, in fact any children you love, if you give them one such treasure that catches their attention and manages to hold it. The 6th Annual Lakewood Film, Arts, and Book Festival features authors with exactly that capability.

Richard Cary, a pastor from Naselle, WA, has always been fascinated by the history of the Chinook tribe. The result is a beautiful series by the name of “Children of the Loghouse”. Set in the very early 1800s, it describes the life of a little girl, daughter of a trader and his native wife, and her twin brother near the Columbia River. In his latest book of the series, “Village of the One-Eyed Frog”, a friend of the protagonist is kidnapped, and she will risk anything to help set her friend free. The book is packed with adventure to captivate young readers’ imagination, while providing knowledge of Native American and early American history as well as current topics that resonate with modern children and a foundation of human values and faith.







A children’s book that will hold fascination also for grown-ups is Jennifer Preston Chushcoff’s pop-up book “Snowflakes”. Cutouts of snowflakes opening against turning discs printed with their likeness, ornamental snowflakes unfolding like a blossom, snowflakes big and small – seven displays present the discovery of Wilson A. Bentley, the “Snowflake Man”, that no two snowflakes are alike. Jenn, born in Los Angeles, CA, but now living in Tacoma, WA, fills this beautifully conceived book with little surprise stories on each side, which makes it an utterly unique experience to read it time and time again.

Last but not least, “To Meet a Dragon” by Lon Cole is a children’s book that features happy dragons, not scary ones. It teaches a powerful lesson about Love. And it also presents a special activity titled “color me”. Lon Cole started writing poetry when he had to face off his own dragons in the shape of PTSD and other war-related diseases. All the more you may be sure that this children’s book is full of heart – well worth checking it out and getting it for some little ones to embrace.

Don’t fail to give children the opportunity to discover books that are meant for them! The 6th Annual Lakewood Film, Arts, & Book (FAB) Festival takes place on September 28, 29, and 30, 2018 from 12 through 9:30 pm at the Shirley McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Boulevard SW. The book/author section is open from noon till 6 pm. Please find further information, also about music performances by Jeannie Hill and Twyla Eddins-Worthy, at www.facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooks.