CARSTAR Hi-Tech Collison's Classic Car & Truck Show is Back

CARSTAR HI-TECH Collision Classic Car & Truck Show is back for its sixteenth year with activities for car and truck enthusiasts alike. The classic car show runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

September 22 at Sprinker Recreation Center, located at 14824 C Street So, Tacoma WA 98444.

Highlights



Attendees will be able to stroll through the aisles of vintage vehicles, meet the owners, vote for your favorite vehicle, enjoy a beautiful park, visit vendors and purchase raffle tickets* for a chance to win one of many enormous prizes.

“Year after year, Sprinker’s Classic Car Show offers amazing sights with over 500 classic cars, incredible food from early morning breakfast & coffee to fun themed lunch and treats in the afternoon. It’s a lot of fun those who appreciate vintage vehicles,” said Becca Boyle, Recreation Supervisor and event director.

The event will also feature a harvest theme which will be evident from the décor, to staff dressed in costume and menu choices. Spectators are encouraged to participate in the theme by coming dressed in costume. This family friendly event is FREE for spectators.

Participants wishing to enter vehicles 1985 and older are available in advance at Participant Advanced Entry. Vehicle entry prices are $15 by Sept 17th or $20 at the door.

Parking

FREE onsite spectator parking available. Space may be limited.

*$1/Raffle Ticket proceeds benefit Pierce County Parks and Recreation Youth Programs.