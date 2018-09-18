Versatile Writer Signs on to JayRay Team

Submitted by JayRay Staff.

Strong writing skills, resourcefulness and a tour guide’s enthusiasm are hallmarks of Genny Boots, JayRay’s newest assistant advisor. Boots was hired full-time at the end of her summer internship with the creative and strategic communications agency.

At JayRay she has helped with projects for travel and tourism clients—organizing photo shoots, writing blogs and coding website content.

“Genny is a clear communicator with a welcome blend of analytical and creative writing skills,” said Kathleen Deakins, JayRay president. “Her upbeat confidence makes her the go-to for brainstorming sessions, research projects and special events.”

Boots honed her writing skills in various settings. She worked as an intern at The News Tribune in Tacoma, as social media manager for a nonprofit in Prague and as general manager of the student TV station at Pacific Lutheran University. She taught English from Peru to Nicaragua for a year after high school graduation.

Boots has a bachelor’s degree in media, mass communication and journalism from PLU. While attending PLU she also was an Admission Ambassador and Career Peer Educator.

For fun she’s a foodie, hiker and Ultimate Frisbee player. (Ask her about PLU’s national ranking.) She grew up in Alaska and has been known to hop in her Subaru and go camping on a Wednesday night.