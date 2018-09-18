Traditional High School not for you? Don't Drop Out!

TACOMA, Wash. – With the high school graduation rate hovering at 79 percent in Washington state, there is understandable fear that a segment of our population is at risk of being left behind. In response, Bates Technical High School is offering an innovative program that enables students to earn their high school diploma and a college Associate’s Degree concurrently and tuition free.

“Traditional high school isn’t the right fit for everyone,” said Peter Hauschka, dean of general education and high school principal at Bates Technical College. “Bates Technical High School is excellent alternative, an opportunity for self-motivated, hands-on learners who are seeking direct entry into the workforce and those considering technical training as a transfer bridge to a four-year degree.”

Students in the Bates Technical High School program can earn their diploma through several pathways. They can take only college classes that pertain to their desired Associate’s Degree. Once they complete their Associate’s Degree, students are also issued a high school diploma. Or, they can take a mixture of college and high school classes from Bates and earn their high school diploma by meeting a traditional credit-based graduation requirement.

To be eligible for the Technical High School program, students must be between 16 and 21 years of age; have earned at least 10 high school credits; meet specific career program entry requirements; and, have a high degree of interest, motivation and dedication to complete the program.

To learn more, visit www.startatbates.me/TechHigh or call 253.680.7004.