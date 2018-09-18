Library offers Tools for Students to succeed

TACOMA – Can’t recall how to do that Algebra equation? Don’t know where to begin on that research paper? Need an idea for the science fair? The Pierce County Library System can help with Tools for Students. Find books, electronic resources or talk real-time with an online tutor and make this school year a success.

Homework databases to give students credible resources and confident studies:

Parents and educators can also find booklists for every grade and accelerated reader lists to help improve student reading levels at piercecountylibrary.org/books-materials/Default.htm.

For more information about Tools for Students: piercecountylibrary.org/kids-teens/tools-students/Default.htm.