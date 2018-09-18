Library offers Tools for Students to succeed

TACOMA – Can’t recall how to do that Algebra equation? Don’t know where to begin on that research paper? Need an idea for the science fair? The Pierce County Library System can help with Tools for Students. Find books, electronic resources or talk real-time with an online tutor and make this school year a success.
Homework databases to give students credible resources and confident studies:
- HelpNow: Speak with professional online tutors that give expert help on essays to calculus.
- Gale Virtual Reference Library: Access hundreds of full-text electronic books covering a wide range of subjects from biography and business to law and literature.
- Gale Biography in Context: Review brief biographies with links to articles in newspapers, magazines and websites.
- Culture Grams: Explore the cultures of hundreds of countries, provinces and states, including famous people and recipes.
- Gale Opposing Viewpoints in Context: Compare opinions, articles and reference materials about controversial topics. The content is ripe for budding debaters and curious students.
- Science Online from Infobase: Discover experiments, videos, biographies and science research.
- Pronunciator: Learn nearly 90 languages.
- SIRS Discoverer: Study and learn from articles from more than 1,400 publications and selected topic websites, geared for elementary and middle school students.
Parents and educators can also find booklists for every grade and accelerated reader lists to help improve student reading levels at piercecountylibrary.org/books-materials/Default.htm.
For more information about Tools for Students: piercecountylibrary.org/kids-teens/tools-students/Default.htm.
Leave a Reply