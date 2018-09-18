Got Medicare questions? The library has answers

Medicare’s intricacies can often be overwhelming and confusing. Learn how to maneuver and get the most out of Medicare from the Sound Outreach and the Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors at an All Things Medicare program with the Pierce County Library System.

The fall events are an ideal time for those turning 65 or making changes to their plan to learn about the service before Medicare’s open enrollment period (Oct. 15-Dec. 7).

Upcoming events:

Saturday, Sept. 22, 1:30-4 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 1:30-4 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

Call Sound Outreach at 253-596-0918 to register; walk-ins also welcome.

For more information about these and other events at Pierce County Library System visit www.piercecountylibrary.org.