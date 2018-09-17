The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Sept. 18 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of September 4, 2018
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #109771- #109778 in the amount of $235,374.27
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #109779 – #109836 in the amount of $70,843.54
    4. Set Public Hearings – 2017-2018 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 2869)
    5. Set Public Hearings – 2019-2020 Biennium Budget (AB 2870)
    6. Set Public Hearings – 2019 Property Tax Levies (AB 2871)
    7. Appreciation to Peninsula Light Company (AB 2872) (Resolution #1167)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Public Hearing
    1. Business Licenses and Fees (AB 2868) (Ordinance #1587) (Resolution #1166)
  6. Action Items
    1. Business Licenses and Fees (AB 2868) (Ordinance #1587) (Resolution #1166)
  7. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  8. Study Session:
    1. Nuisance Ordinance Revisions
    2. 2019-2020 Biennium Budget

