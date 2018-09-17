Steilacoom Town Council Sept. 18 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Call to Order and Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Consent Agenda Minutes of September 4, 2018 Approval of Payroll Checks #109771- #109778 in the amount of $235,374.27 Approval of Claims Checks #109779 – #109836 in the amount of $70,843.54 Set Public Hearings – 2017-2018 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 2869) Set Public Hearings – 2019-2020 Biennium Budget (AB 2870) Set Public Hearings – 2019 Property Tax Levies (AB 2871) Appreciation to Peninsula Light Company (AB 2872) (Resolution #1167) Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items Public Hearing Business Licenses and Fees (AB 2868) (Ordinance #1587) (Resolution #1166) Action Items Business Licenses and Fees (AB 2868) (Ordinance #1587) (Resolution #1166) Reports: Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council Study Session: Nuisance Ordinance Revisions 2019-2020 Biennium Budget