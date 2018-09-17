Park & Ride lots in Tacoma close overnight for repairs

TACOMA – Early next week, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will perform asphalt preservation in two Park and Ride lots at the intersection of South 56th Street and South Alaska Street.

During overnight hours of Tuesday, Sept. 18 and Wednesday, Sept. 19, the Park and Ride lot on the south side of South 56th Street will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each following day. On Thursday, Sept. 20, crews will close the lot on the north side of South 56th Street during the same hours.

Commuters are encouraged to plan ahead for the closures. Drivers can find additional parking at the Park and Ride lot on the west side of Interstate 5 and the intersection of South 56th Street and Tacoma Mall Boulevard.

Advance information about construction and lane closures on state highways available online at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.