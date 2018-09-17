Meeting to 'Save the Norberg Forest and Wildlife Habitat' set for Sept. 19 & 22

By Sally Jacky, Norberg Estates Forest and Wildlife Habitat Citizen Committee Member.

Attend a meeting (Sept. 19 6-7 pm or Sept. 22 12:30-1:30 pm), ask questions, sign petitions of support and pledge a future tax deductible charitable donation, share concerns, get an update, and share what you can you do to support the preservation effort.



Norberg Forest is behind Harlock Park.

Pledge total is nearly $12,000. Town residents and residents of neighboring communities are excited about preserving the five remaining acres of wildlife habitat and second growth forest that lie between Galloway and Stevens off Lexington in Steilacoom. (Close to the Steilacoom Community Center and the public trail behind it.)



The forestland is just a short walk from Cherrydale School and adjoins the Harlock Place Park purchased by Steilacoom residents.



Preserving this forest in it’s natural state is the goal. If not, 19 additional homes will be built off Stevens and the road will be widened to match Stevens on the opposite side of Lexington.



Now is the time to speak up and get involved. We hope to see you there!