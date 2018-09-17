Community Quarterly Meeting regarding Homelessness, Sept. 20

Because homelessness is a crisis in our community, Associated Ministries is calling local faith communities to come together to address this urgent issue. Please join us for our next Community Quarterly Meeting (CQM):

When: Thursday, Sept. 20, from 5-7 pm (light snacks provided)

Where: Shiloh Baptist Church, 1211 South I Street, Tacoma

Attendees will be inspired by people who are actively involved in the journey to end homelessness. Topics and special guests at the Sept. 20 meeting are:

Latest data on homelessness: Clayton Aldern, Pierce County Human Services Analyst, will dispel myths and share about efforts that are working well based on national and local evidence. This presentation will bring understanding on where limited resources can be most effectively deployed and how to make better decisions to positively impact those experiencing homelessness.

Resource Kit Project: Sarah Luna, local community partnerships coordinator, will describe her efforts to educate congregations about referral resources that can assist those seeking help, including Mental Health First Aid training; she’ll also share how she provides “blessing bags” to local congregations filled with needed items and resources that are within walking distance of each participating church.

Landlord Liaison Project: Alexis Eykel, Program Manager for LLP, will discuss how Pierce County’s newest housing program seeks to increase access to affordable housing for those experiencing homelessness. She will explain the incentives it offers to landlords and property managers to become involved in offering them housing opportunities.

Each Community Quarterly Meeting equips people of faith and goodwill with information and tools that help congregations take new steps or strengthen efforts they are already undertaking. Join us on Sept. 20 to help energize our efforts as a community to end homelessness.

Contact Sandy Windley at Associated Ministries at 253-426-1506, sandyw or click here to learn more.