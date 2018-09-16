Native American Thriller ‘Wind River’ Plays Sept. 29 at FAB Fest

Deep into the vast and unforgiving white territory of the Wind River Indian Reservation, seasoned game tracker, Jeremy Renner, discovers the frozen body of a young Arapaho girl. As this may be a federal crime, the F.B.I. dispatches an inexperienced but courageous agent, Elizabeth Olsen, to lead the investigation.

Together they forge an uncommon alliance that enables them to uncover horrific events that precipitated the young woman’s death. Thisfast paced, action packed mystery-thriller was written and directed by Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan (“Sicario”, “Hell or High Water”) and features Graham Greene and a strong supporting cast of Native American actors.

This critically acclaimed film has mature themes, is rated R and not recommended for sensitive viewers. Wind River plays at 1:00 PM, Saturday, September 29th at the McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Admission and parking are free. Seating is available on a first come first served basis. Come early and enjoy a Juried Art and

photography exhibition, as well as the opportunity to meet over 40 area authors. Running time is 107 minutes. 7 pm evening film is the acclaimed Swedish film “A Man Called Ove”. Concession stand available.

Historical Note: Sacagawea, the famous woman guide with the Lewis and Clark Expedition of 1804-1806, is interred on the Wind River Reseration. Her son Jean Baptiste Charbonneau, who was a child on the famous expedition, has a memorial stone at the tribal headquarters in Fort Washakie but is actually interred in Danner, Oregon. The current reservation population is predominantly Arapaho and Shoshone.

Written by Linda McDermott, Phil Raschke.