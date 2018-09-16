Bates: Season premiere of KBTC’s Northwest Now features superintendent Chris Reykdal

As trees start to change color and summer heat turns to cooler temperatures, people in the Pacific Northwest can also see other telltale sign of fall as students all over Western Washington get ready for the start of school.

But even as most students head back to school this month, many are still waiting to start classes as teachers protest outside schools asking for higher wages as the result of numerous strikes.

In this edition of Northwest Now, we sit down with the state’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Superintendent Chris Reykdal to discuss statewide teacher strikes as well as other challenges facing education on the state of Washington.

The Emmy and Telly Award-winning public affairs series Northwest Now airs Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on KBTC Public Television, a service of Bates Technical College.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.