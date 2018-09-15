Need help choosing the right path for Life After High School?

TACOMA –Thinking about what to do after graduation can be overwhelming. Some will go to college, while others choose to find a job and start exploring careers. Students can explore which path is right for them with the Pierce County Library System’s Life After High School Program.

The program helps participants set professional goals, complete career assessments, and prepare for testing and college applications.

“Young adults are asked to make a life-defining choice once they graduate,” said Kayce Austin, a customer experience manager with the Pierce County Library. “Giving them the chance to explore a variety of options takes some of the stress out of the decision, and gives students the guidance to make thoughtful choices for their future.”

Upcoming workshops include:

Plan for Your Educational Future



Meet with Tacoma Community College representatives, no appointment necessary.

Tuesday, Oct. 2, 16, 30, Nov. 13, 27, Dec. 11, 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library , 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

at , 6300 Wildaire Road S.W. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 17, 31, Nov. 14, 28, 4-6 p.m. at Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma

at 13718 Pacific Ave. S., Tacoma Wednesday, Oct. 10, 24, Nov. 7, 21, Dec. 5, 19, 2-4 p.m. at University Place Pierce County Library, 3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

FAFSA Workshop

Local financial aid advisors will help attendees navigate the financial aid process and walk through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Saturday, Oct. 6 at 2-3 p.m. at Tillicum Pierce County Library, 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood

at at 14916 Washington Ave. S.W., Lakewood Saturday, Oct. 27 at 1-2 p.m. at Steilacoom Pierce County Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.

at at 2950 Steilacoom Blvd. Monday, Nov. 5, at 4-5 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library , 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

ACT/SAT Practice Test

Take a free practice test and receive customized study plans using library resources.

Monday, Sept. 24, 4-7 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library , 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

at , 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup Practice tests may also be taken online using HelpNow by BrainFuse and the Testing and Reference Center available for free with a Pierce County Library card.

Application Essay Writing

Bring questions, ideas, notes or a first draft essay. Learn about tips, tricks and library resources available to make essays stand out.

Wednesday, Sept. 26, 3-4:30 p.m. at Steilacoom Pierce County Library , 2950 Steilacoom Blvd

at , 2950 Steilacoom Blvd Tuesday, Nov. 13, 4-5:30 p.m. at Lakewood Pierce County Library , 6300 Wildaire Road S.W.

at , 6300 Wildaire Road S.W. Monday, Dec. 3, 4-5:30 p.m. at South Hill Pierce County Library, 15420 Meridian E., Puyallup

Find out more about Life After High School tools and classes at lahs.pcls.us.