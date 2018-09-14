WSDOT Rail: Train testing to occur this weekend

Testing of Amtrak Cascades trains will occur on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 and Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 on railroad tracks between Tacoma, Lakewood, Joint Base Lewis-McChord and DuPont. Train equipment testing is part of the ongoing implementation of positive train control (PTC) systems on the Amtrak Cascades corridor.

Trains will be tested at speeds up to 79 mph between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. throughout the weekend. In addition, other trains continue to be active on this corridor during day and nighttime hours. As always, pedestrians and drivers are cautioned to stay clear of the tracks at all times and obey signals at crossings.

Testing of the PTC systems is being conducted in preparation for the return of Amtrak service to the Point Defiance Bypass in spring 2019.