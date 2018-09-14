Steilacoom Town Administrator’s Sept. 14 report to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – September 18, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – October 8, 2018 meeting has been cancelled .

. Preservation and Review Board – September 26, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – October 4, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Lakewood-Steilacoom ½ Marathon:

The Lakewood-Steilacoom ½ Marathon is Sunday, September 16th. The event originates and ends in Fort Steilacoom Park, however, portions of the course are in Steilacoom. The event is scheduled to start at 8 AM and should be over by 11:30 AM. Be aware and watch out for runners if you are out and about.

28th District Candidate Forum:

The League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County in partnership with the Town of Steilacoom are sponsoring a Candidate Forum of the 28th Legislative District on October 25, 2018 at 6:30 PM at the Steilacoom Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street, Steilacoom, Washington 98388

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Car Prowls:

Steilacoom suffered a rash of vehicle prowls 2 weeks ago. Photographic and video evidence was recovered. Our investigation led us to a known subject, and the subject was arrested on unrelated charges, with his vehicle being seized pending a search warrant. The search of the vehicle yielded not only evidence from the Steilacoom vehicle prowls, but evidence from approximately 225 individual prowls in the area! Our investigation continues, but we wanted to praise the collaboration between the public and the officers of this department which led to the arrest and the furtherance of our case. We also wanted to continue to remind citizens to 1) not leave valuables inside their vehicle, and 2) to secure their vehicles if they do decide to leave valuables inside. Only 6 of Steilacoom’s 2018 vehicle prowls resulted in vehicle windows being broken. Great job to all of the officers involved in these cases!

Coffee with the Chief:

October 3, 2018, at 3 PM at the Topside. Come and have coffee with the Chief; hear what is going on within the Department; and ask questions.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; maintained rights-of-way including ditches and waterways, assisted Hunter Tree Service with traffic control on Steilacoom Boulevard;; picked up cones, barricades, signs, etc. from the NDEW festival; checked and cleaned catch basins throughout Town; and performed other routine maintenance projects.

1st Street Project:

The contractor continued roadway sub-base preparation between Gove Street and Jackson Street. The contractor also transferred water services to the new water main between Champion Street and Jackson Street.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; performed a service disconnection in the 1900 block of Lafayette Street for a panel change; continued working on setting a new vault on Marietta Street; installed a temporary power service for lot 5 in the Tasanee development; installed permanent services in the 500 block of Galloway Street and the 2500 block of Cincinnati Street; met with PSE representatives to discuss pole attachments for their automated meter reading equipment; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections on 1st Street; commenced meter change-outs in conjunction with the contractor on 1st Street; continued hauling accumulated dirt from the lower yard at Public Works to the landfill for disposal; inspected a new water service in Sunset Court; maintained the Sunnyside pump station wet well; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew restored the area around the new playground equipment at Cormorant Park and opened the equipment for use; worked with an Eagle Scout candidate on the installation of new picnic tables at Manitoba Park; removed the flower baskets and flags from the downtown core; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

M/V Christine Anderson dry dock project begins Sept. 17

The required dry docking of the M/V Christine Anderson, one of Pierce County’s two ferries, will begin Sept. 17 and is expected to be complete by Nov. 2. The county’s other ferry, the M/V Steilacoom II, will handle the full schedule.

Puglia Engineering, Inc. is the contractor for the $1.6 million project and will conduct the work at their Bellingham shipyard. The project will include upgrading the navigation equipment, fire sprinkler corrosion prevention and repair, paint touch-up, non-skid surface replacement and passenger door repairs. A full inspection of the vessel will determine other potential work.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) requires hull exams twice in a five-year period. Pierce County’s ferries are allowed to conduct one underwater and one dry-dock hull exam every five years. Conducting in-water hull exams reduces costs. The USCG allows underwater exams due to the quality of Pierce County’s maintenance program, vessel build quality, and route on which the ferries operate.

If the M/V Steilacoom II encounters problems while the M/V Christine Anderson is in dry dock, Pierce County has a contingency plan for passenger-only service between Steilacoom and Anderson Island.

Throughout the year, HMS Ferries, Inc., the ferry system’s contracted operator, completes more than 1,100 reoccurring and routine maintenance tasks on each of the ferries.

Visit www.piercecountywa.gov/ferry for more information.

Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Steilacoom Library Speaker Series continues this Fall. All programs are held at the Steilacoom High School Library, 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom, Washington 98388 and begin at 3 P.M.

Friday September 14th:

What Traditions Tell Your Story:

Kristin Sullivan, Director of the Center for Washington Cultural Traditions, discusses the idea of heritage, what cultural traditions are and how they’re expressed in Washington State among its communities.

Friday October 12th:

The Past and Future of the Steilacoom Library:

Joan Curtis, curator and historian of the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, shares the history of Steilacoom Library, the first circulating library incorporated by the Washington Territorial Legislature in 1858.Pierce County Library’s Steve Campion and Mary Getchell complement the talk with a short history of the Pierce County Library System and information about the Library’s restored levy.

Friday November 9th

What it Means to be Human:

Humanities Washington speaker Llyn De Danaan, author of cultural anthropologist, explores our origins and how they help us define what it means to be human. She examines recent finds that have altered our understanding of the past and considers what will it mean to be human in the future as new technologies challenge our intelligence and hard-won skills.

Friday December 14th:

The Pine and the Cherry: Japanese Americans in Washington:

Humanities Washington speaker Mayumi Tsutakawa, an independent writer and curator, reveals her family’s 100-year history against the backdrop of World War II and Executive Order 9066, which authorized the internment of 120,000 men, women, and children of Japanese ancestry throughout the West Coast.