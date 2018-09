Steilacoom quarterback JJ Lemming — 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds — has passed for over 5,000 yards in his high school career while leading his team to back-to-back state playoff appearances. He’s got the Sentinels off to a 2-0 start this season while passing for 560 yards and seven touchdowns.

